Special election for new Johnson County Supervisor set for June 8th

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -A special election to fill the vacancy on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors will be held on Tuesday, June 8th.

The vacancy opened when Board Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigned on Sunday, April 18th.

The winner of the election will serve until December 31, 2022.

According to the Johnson County website, the committee of Auditor Travis Weipert, Recorder Kim Painter, and Treasurer Tom Kriz met on Friday and decided to call for a special election instead of making an appointment to fill the vacancy.

The following deadlines have been set in place leading up to the election:

Friday, May 14th, 5:00 P.M.: Filing deadline, 25 days before the election. Democratic and Republican candidates must file a certificate of nomination by convention and affidavit of candidacy. Persons interested in running as a Democrat or Republican should contact the parties. Other candidates may file with 250 signatures and an affidavit of candidacy.

Monday, May 24th, by 5:00 P.M.: Voter pre-registration deadline and deadline to request mailed absentee ballot. Note that these deadlines have recently been changed under state law. Election Day registration and in-person early voting will still be available after this date.

Monday, May 31st: Memorial Day, Auditor’s Office closed.

Monday, June 7th: Last day for in-person early voting at Auditor’s Office.

Tuesday, June 8: Election Day. Polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Residents should vote at their regular polling places . In recent changes to state law: Mailed ballots must be returned to the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 P.M. on Election Night. The poll closing time has been changed to 8:00 P.M. for all elections.

For more information, contact the Auditor’s Office at 319-356-6004 or elections@johnsoncountyiowa.gov

