Slight chance of a shower today, nice weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An isolated shower may occur this morning over portions of the area. If you happen to encounter one, it may be enough to wet the sidewalk and that’s about it. Many of us will not see much out of this system aside from clouds. Plan on highs into the 50s. This weekend, highs in the upper 50s north to mid-60s south are likely with mainly dry conditions despite fronts moving through. Next week, plan on a big push of warmth as highs approach 80 both Monday and Tuesday. There will likely be some gusty south wind in there as well. This will probably lead to some scattered thunderstorms later Tuesday through Thursday. Have a great weekend!

