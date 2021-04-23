Police: 12-year-old fatally shot in Davenport; searching for suspect

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 12-year-old has died following a shooting in Davenport on Thursday.

Davenport officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire and located two people with gunshot wounds, according to a media release.

During a press conference on Friday, Davenport Police Cheif Paul Sikorski said two minors were victims of the shooting. The other minor involved was treated and released.

Thursday night 18-year-old De’An A. Humphrey, of Hannibal, Missouri, was booked in the Scott County Jail in connection with the incident. Chief Sikorski announced Humphrey is not a person of interest in the shooting and that he was riding bikes with the victims at the time of the shooting.

Officials say they were told the group was shot at by suspects in a vehicle that drove by when the group was on their bikes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a top online at qccrimestoppers.com.

A TV6 crew on scene Thursday said there were around a dozen law enforcement vehicles between Scott County and the Davenport Police Department. Iowa State Patrol and officers from Bettendorf were also at the scene.

