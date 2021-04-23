Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.

News outlets report three other people were wounded in the shooting Thursday night. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation spans several city blocks.

Police did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or announce a motive.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Loud, low flying aircraft spotted flying over Eastern Iowa Thursday night
Patrick William Martinson, 40, of Marion, is facing charges after being accused of peeping...
Marion man arrested for peeping at women in Iowa City
An Iowa man pulled two people from a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Tuesday,...
Iowa man pulls two people from fiery wreck on Interstate 80
Indiana man arrested in Cedar Rapids after high speed chase Thursday morning
Nicole Marie Poole Franklin (Courtesy image)
Des Moines woman pleads guilty after hitting two kids with her car

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carries four astronauts
The Muscatine Journal reports that 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo III (right) and...
Men who tried to crash into police building enter plea deal
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses