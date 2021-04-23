Advertisement

New rotating mural initiative coming to downtown Dubuque

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A partnership between Travel Dubuque and Voices Productions will bring a new rotating mural initiative to downtown Dubuque.

Once a year over the next ten years, a new mural will be brightening up the wall located at 105 Locust Street.

The idea is that each mural will showcase new artists and will explore aspects of life in Dubuque.

President and CEO of Travel Dubuque Keith Rahe said murals are a big attraction for visitors.

“We helped them along the way with different marketing and different things like that, and people come here specifically to see all the different murals we have in Dubuque, and it’s been tremendous for us,” Rahe said.

A Connecticut-based painter has already started working on the first mural.

That one will be focused on Dubuque’s relationship to baseball.

The first MLB game in Iowa will take place in August at the Field of Dreams movie site.

