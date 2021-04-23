Advertisement

Nebraska man spreads happiness waving at highway drivers on daily walks

By Mike McKnight
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - In these divisive times, we all look for signs of friendliness. 6 News found just that along a busy Nebraska highway, as one man has touched the hearts of thousands with a simple gesture.

A farm accident 60 years ago took his leg, but Dan Henschen walks a mile a day using his hand to spread goodwill.

“It’s fun to have people wave,” he said.

It’s a simple way to make someone’s day.

“I’ve had people stop and pray for me,” Henschen said. “I had a homeless guy on a bike stop, and we talked for over an hour.”

A wave got Henschen a bright stocking hat from a stranger.

“She said I waved at her and that was the best thing that happened to her that day,” he said. “So she went home and told her husband she was going to knit me a hat because it was cold.”

The 70-year-old retired Lutheran school principal lives along busy Highway 77 in Saunders County, and with its wide shoulder, he says it’s safer than walking country roads.

“I’ve done it for many years, so just kind of have to keep an eye on the traffic,” he said.

Henschen said may drivers will move over a little if there’s no oncoming traffic. Only once in six years has the backwash from a passing truck blown him into the ditch, but he said he wasn’t hurt.

For six years, Henschen has rarely missed a one-mile roundtrip walk, giving his arm plenty of exercise. He doesn’t use a milemarker on the highway, but that tall tree tells him when it’s time to turn around and head back home.

Henschen guesses he’s logged 2,500 miles along the highway — maybe more than a truck driver who recently stopped.

“He said, ‘Well, I wanted to stop and thank you for waving because you make my day when I have to go this direction.’ ”

Through most of the walk, he raises his hand, sometimes Henschen will reach down for highway junk worth picking up. This walk yielded a gift for a car-collecting neighbor.

“I don’t have a Buick, so I don’t know. You got a Buick? No?” Henschen said.

But most days, he likes to give a brief gesture of kindness he hopes passing drivers will pass along.

