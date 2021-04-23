Advertisement

Marshalltown police investigating stabbing incident, two injured

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marshalltown are investigating after finding two people with stab wounds in a front of a home.

Police came out, just a few blocks northwest of downtown after 12 p.m.

They said they found a 62-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman with stab wounds.

A 24-year-old man was also at the scene with minor injuries. That man told police he had stabbed at least one of the victims.

All 3 are in stable condition.

Police say all the people involved know each other and there is no danger to the public.

Criminal charges are pending.

