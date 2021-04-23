Advertisement

Marshalltown man allegedly stabs mother and another man

Officials said 24-year-old Kevin Butts told them he had stabbed at least one of the victims.
Officials said 24-year-old Kevin Butts told them he had stabbed at least one of the victims.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marshalltown man allegedly stabbed his mother and another man on Thursday.

In a press release, officials said the incident happened at around noon in the 100 block of North 2nd Street in Marshalltown.

Responding officers found 51-year-old Suzanne Bittner, and 62-year-old Kenneth Bittner, both of Marshalltown, in a yard. Both had sustained significant stab wounds to their upper torso.

Both were alert and able to communicate with first responders.

Police also found 24-year-old Kevin Butts at the scene. He reportedly has a minor injury. Butts is the son of Suzanne Bittner.

Officials said Butts told them he had stabbed at least one of the victims. All three of the parties live together.

All three were taken to a medical facility for treatment, and all are reportedly in stable condition.

Criminal charges pending against Kevin Butts include domestic abuse assault, going armed with intent, and willful injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Marshalltown police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at

641-754-5725, or contact Marshall County Crime Stoppers online or at 641-753-1234.

