Loud, low flying aircraft spotted flying over Eastern Iowa Thursday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Viewers and social media posts shared with KCRG-TV9 reported a loud, low-flying aircraft passing over parts of Eastern Iowa Thursday night.

The reports started coming in shortly before 8:30 p.m. with several people saying they saw at least one low flying plane that resembled a fighter jet. The first reports came in from the Cedar Rapids-area, then progressed to northern Jones County and the Dubuque-area.

Photos and video submitted to KCRG YouNews show what appears to be a fighter jet flying near the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Eastern Iowa Airport, said that the airport did not have any information and that the airport is not automatically notified of air traffic in the area.

We heard it, too. But we don't have any insider info. — Eastern Iowa Airport (@fly_CID) April 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.