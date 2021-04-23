Kennedy, Cedar Falls win multiple titles at 2021 Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - 2021 Drake Relays were 726 days in the making after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and local athletes showcased their talents with the renewed opportunity to run on the Blue Oval.

In the hurdle events, if you had a Kennedy uniform on, you were in good shape. Drew Bartles won for the Cougars in the 110m hurdle. Bartles, along with Reid Pakkebier, Max White and Brody Lovell set a new Drake Relays record in the shuttle hurdle relay, as well as defending their team relay title from 2019, with a time of 57.95.

“After all the guys that havre been through Kennedy, its kind of like nice that were able to carry on our schools tradition in this event,” Lovell said afterwards.

In the 1500, Liberty junior Ashlyn Keeney took the lead in the final 300 meters and wons by over six seconds for her second career Drake Flag, this one unexpected even to her.

“I was hoping that I’d be able to but I was also preparing myself for the fact that it might not happen this year and trying to get myself to still be happy with whatever my outcome was but still try my hardest,” Keeney said after her race. “Honestly I cant even believe it I don’t even remember the race at all, when they handed me the flag I was like what? Yeah, its pretty great,”

Cedar Falls stole the show led by TJ Tomlyanovich who won three flags. Individually, taking home the 400 meter crown, and thenhad teammates Will Eastman, Alex Mujica and Jack Jorgensen help out to win not just the 4x800, but then the 4x400 setting a new Drake Relays record, which is something they’ve worked all season towards.

“At the beginning of the season at practice, we did the time trial and our coach came up up to us and he was just, the most excited I’ve ever seen him, he knew right then and there that this team right here we had the potential to do some real damage this year” Tomlyanovich said. “Couple months later, we’ve all been training hard and putting in the work, were finally able to show everything we’ve got and get our names at the top of that leaderboard,”

Full results for the 2021 Drake Relays are here.

