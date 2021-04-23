Julien Dubuque Film Festival makes comeback after going virtual last year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Director and producer Jay Silverman started filming his movie, Saving Paradise, in 2019 and, like any good movie, the journey since then has been quite a “Walk to Remember.”

“We completed it literally one day before the lockdown in L.A. for the pandemic,” he said. “And it has been a year and I have been waiting for this moment to premiere the film.”

Silverman now gets his moment in the spotlight as he gets to premiere his film at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.

For Mokotsi Rukundo, an Iowa native who is premiering his film, East of Middle West, getting his shot at the festival is extra special.

“Following the Dubuque film festival for a number of years and, as a writer one day hoping to have anyone see your work, it has been just an honor and now we get to have people inside the theater, so it is an extra bonus,” he said.

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. After going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to bring it back to in-person for its tenth edition.

As Susan Gorrell, executive director of the festival, said, getting people inside the theater felt like “Mission Impossible.”

“It means a lot of work, but beyond that, it is wonderful,” she said.

The work, Gorrell said, includes maintaining safety measures, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and performing health checks at venue entrances. She said it can be an intimidating challenge, but one she is willing to channel her inner “Rocky” for.

According to organizers, tickets have been selling out consistently despite the fact they expanded the event from the usual five days to now eight days. This to accommodate showings for films from both 2020 and 2021.

“Definitely an amazing economic impact, but also a community impact,” she said. “Meeting people from around the world, people that are coming to Dubuque that may have never been here to experience the city.”

Gorrell said the filmmakers also craved that live, in-person event.

“They finally get to have their film out in front of a community and people actually watching it and, you know, virtual cannot do the same, they cannot get the reaction of that audience,” she explained.

Silverman said he is mostly looking forward to sharing the story of his film.

“I think it is super timely and that the message is profound,” he said. “My movie is really about, a message about how the workers and the people in the small town literally change the destiny of this small little pencil factory.”

Brian Locke Anderson, who produced East of Middle West, said, for him, what he is looking forward to the most is sharing the movie with the community that saw them hard at work.

“At the end of a very long COVID journey we actually get to, at the start of our festival run, play this for the very people that helped make this film, that helped make this film special,” he said.

