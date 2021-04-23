Iowa State Patrol: ‘Speed doesn’t win,’ pursuit ends in arrest, no injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol arrested a driver after a high speed chase that covered about 70 miles on I-80 Thursday.

In a Facebook post, officials said the chase began at 6:51 a.m. just west of Williamsburg and ended east of Des Moines.

The suspect vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 111 mph.

Law enforcement used several stop sticks to destroy the vehicle’s tires.

Officials released a photo of the vehicle after the pursuit ended with the caption, “SPEED DOESN’T WIN.”

No one was injured as a result of this chase.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.