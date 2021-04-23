Iowa State Patrol identify person killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the person who died in a crash in Butler County on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. south of Clarksville.

The state patrol says a car collided with a van when the driver of the van failed to stop on Ridge Avenue before crossing Highway 3.

Officials said 26-year-old Juan Murillo, of Hampton, died. Two others are in the hospitals with injuries.

There’s no word on their conditions.

We’re told none of the three were wearing seatbelts.

