Images from SpaceX third launch in under a year

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched its third crew in under a year for NASA, this time using a recycled rocket and capsule. A Falcon rocket carrying four astronauts blasted into orbit early Friday morning from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. The Dragon capsule should reach the International Space Station on Saturday. It’s the same capsule that carried up the first SpaceX crew last May. And the rocket hoisted the second crew in November. SpaceX founder Elon Musk met briefly with the U.S., French and Japanese astronauts before they headed to the launch pad.

In this long exposure photo, photographers watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon...
In this long exposure photo, photographers watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
In this image made from NASA video, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off for the Crew-2...
In this image made from NASA video, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off for the Crew-2 mission carrying NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide from Launch Complex 39A, Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (NASA via AP)(AP)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule leaves a trail of smoke as it lifts...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule leaves a trail of smoke as it lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide onboard, Friday, April 23, 2021, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)(NASA/Aubrey Gemignani | AP)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off in this time exposure from Launch Complex 39A Friday, April 23,...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off in this time exposure from Launch Complex 39A Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
In this image made from NASA video, astronauts are seen in the cockpit of the SpaceX Crew...
In this image made from NASA video, astronauts are seen in the cockpit of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft after lift off for the Crew-2 mission from Launch Complex 39A, Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (NASA via AP)(AP)
The Crew Dragon space capsule astronauts, from front left, European Space Agency astronaut...
The Crew Dragon space capsule astronauts, from front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide leave the Operation and Checkout Building on their way to board the capsule for a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
Photographers watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lift off from pad...
Photographers watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lift off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)

