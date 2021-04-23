Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend approaches and it looks quiet. We do have frontal systems in the area but with a lack of energy and moisture, just some shifting winds will be found. Highs are in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. Our northeast zone sees some cooler weather on Sunday as a warm front approaches. This front is the leading edge of our big warmup close to 80 for Monday and Tuesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

