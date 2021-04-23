Advertisement

Eastern Iowa celebrates Earth Day by planting trees

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Iowa (KCRG) -People across Eastern Iowa celebrated Earth Day with massive tree planting efforts. Many of these planting projects have become especially important after so many trees were damaged by the August derecho.

GreenState Credit Union, Marion-based nonprofit Trees Forever, Big Grove Brewery, Quality Care and Landscape, and the City of Iowa City all partnered together to give away more than a thousand seedlings on Thursday. They also planted several oak trees at Big Grove Brewery. ”We need to replant. We need to get our trees going again. It’ll take years to recover, as it often does after a natural disaster, but we’re starting somewhere and that’s right here,” says Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Swihart.

Joseph Joynt, from Coralville, was one of many people who stopped by Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Thursday- not just for a drink, but for trees. “I have a wild backyard, and I planted 22 trees there over the years, and I’ve lost several, I lost some in the derecho,” says Joynt. He took home around 10 seedlings, ranging from oak trees to river birch trees.

More than 100 volunteers in Tipton, including students, also celebrated Earth Day by planting 50 trees at and around the Tipton Public Library.

Tipton Public Works Director Steve Nash says the derecho had a big impact on the city, damaging at least 100 public trees. Nash says the Earth Day planting was part of a five year plan to plant 500 trees across the city. “We’ve never had a planting like this with that many people involved ever, so that was really encouraging,” says Nash. “Bringing up that younger generation into that mindset, we’ve got to keep planting trees.”

Trees Forever is holding a tree adoption program for people in Linn County that’s open through April 30th.

