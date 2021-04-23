Drake Relays crowd restrictions force parents to support kids from outside stadium

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many families cannot watch their children participate in this year’s Drake Relays in person.

Drake University in Des Moines only allowed 3,000 fans in the stadium. That’s just about a quarter of capacity.

Some that couldn’t get in, lined the fence outside the field events. Others shared food with lucky parents who got tickets. And some found a sunny spot on the grass outside the stadium to watch their grandkids online.

“I think it’s sad that they couldn’t come, but understandable,” Patty Gahan, of Iowa City, said.

“It’s really second best,” Tom Gahan said. “We are able to hear the announcements, which is good, but it would be a lot better if we could be inside and see, but that’s just this year.”

See the original story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.