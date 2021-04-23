Advertisement

COVID-19-related hospitalizations decline in Iowa Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The number of people in Iowa hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped on Friday.

It comes after the state’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations had been rising for four days straight.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the state is reporting 217 people in Iowa are hospitalized with the virus. That’s down from the 235 reported on Thursday. A total of 36 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24 hours. There are 51 people in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five more COVID-19 related deaths and 431 more cases of the virus on Friday.

As of Friday morning a total of 363,242 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,904 people have died with the virus.

The state reported a total of 2,370 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,694,543 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,141,871 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. A total of 930,565 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Loud, low flying aircraft spotted flying over Eastern Iowa Thursday night
Patrick William Martinson, 40, of Marion, is facing charges after being accused of peeping...
Marion man arrested for peeping at women in Iowa City
An Iowa man pulled two people from a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Tuesday,...
Iowa man pulls two people from fiery wreck on Interstate 80
generic
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
Indiana man arrested in Cedar Rapids after high speed chase Thursday morning

Latest News

With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Roberta and Francis Doiran, married for 72 years, were reunited after they were both fully...
COVID-19 hospitalizations tumble among US senior citizens