COVID-19-related hospitalizations decline in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The number of people in Iowa hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped on Friday.

It comes after the state’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations had been rising for four days straight.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the state is reporting 217 people in Iowa are hospitalized with the virus. That’s down from the 235 reported on Thursday. A total of 36 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24 hours. There are 51 people in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five more COVID-19 related deaths and 431 more cases of the virus on Friday.

As of Friday morning a total of 363,242 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,904 people have died with the virus.

The state reported a total of 2,370 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,694,543 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,141,871 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. A total of 930,565 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

