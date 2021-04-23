Challenge to honor slain Iowa State Trooper, Sgt. Jim Smith

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is challenging Iowans to help honor fallen State Trooper Sgt. Jim Smith.

The 462 challenge is named for the badge number of Sgt. Smith. It asks people to walk, run or bike 4.62 miles and then send a screenshot or picture of the run to the Iowa State Patrol to create a collage to honor Sgt. Smith.

#462challenge In honor of fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith (Badge #462) District 10 is challenging YOU to... Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Friday, April 23, 2021

Sgt. Smith was shot and killed following a chase in Grundy County on April 9th. Michael Lang is charged with first-degree murder in his death. He was shot and wounded during a standoff with police following the chase and shooting of Sgt. Smith.

