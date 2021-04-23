Advertisement

Census data due next week

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The results of the 2020 census will be released next week.

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.

The numbers determine how many seats each state receives in Congress.

The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.

The count takes place every 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Loud, low flying aircraft spotted flying over Eastern Iowa Thursday night
Patrick William Martinson, 40, of Marion, is facing charges after being accused of peeping...
Marion man arrested for peeping at women in Iowa City
An Iowa man pulled two people from a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Tuesday,...
Iowa man pulls two people from fiery wreck on Interstate 80
generic
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
Indiana man arrested in Cedar Rapids after high speed chase Thursday morning

Latest News

Solar panels face the sky on Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, in Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's...
Utility announced plans for huge solar farm in eastern Iowa
SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
A SpaceX rocket takes four astronauts to the International Space Station.
Drones, SpaceX and a heavy package topples on a child
In this Oct. 2020 photo, Crisis Workers, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Henry Cakebread...
Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police
It's not a golf competition in Louisiana if a gator doesn't crash it. (Source: WVUE)
Gator crosses fairway at Zurich Classic in New Orleans