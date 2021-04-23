Cedar Ridge in Swisher completes first solar installation

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Ridge in Swisher is now the first winery and distillery in Iowa to use both solar and wind power.

The business hosted an open house on Thursday to announce the completion of its first solar installation.

A total of 34 solar panels are in place on their corporate office. The company installed a wind turbine in 2011.

Leaders say they are hoping to encourage other Eastern Iowa businesses to invest in renewable energy.

“Yeah we definitely feel like a leader in that aspect you know, a unique opportunity as a fast growing company in the state of Iowa to show our dedication and commitment to our natural resources here in Iowa, and we welcome that challenge, and we hope others will see what we’re doing and continue to grow and add and follow our lead,” Jamie Siefken, with Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery said.

The company behind the solar installation says it should save Cedar Ridge more than $60,000 over the next 30 years.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.