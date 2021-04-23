Cedar Rapids man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car on Wednesday.

Adam Blair Davis, 28, was arrested for Felony Eluding, Driving While Revoked, 2nd Degree Theft, and Interference with Official Acts.

At 10:59 P.M. on Wednesday, a Cedar Rapids Police officer spotted a white 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage with no front license plate that had been reported stolen. The vehicle had a dealer plate on the rear license plate frame.

When the officer attempted to stop the car near J Street and 16th Avenue SW, authorities say Davis drove through a stop sign and continued on 16th Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police say Davis turned right onto C Street SW and failed to stop at a stop sign at C Street and Bowling Street SW before continuing southbound on C Street at a high rate of speed, estimated at 70 miles per hour. The car continued southbound and then west on U.S. Highway 30 from C Street SW.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to deploy stop sticks near Edgewood Road SW on Highway 30, flattening both front tires of the vehicle.

Authorities say Davis stopped at Highway 30 westbound, near Stoney Point Road SW, at 11:06 P.M. and was arrested by officers. He was taken to Linn County Correctional Center.

Police say the car was reported stolen on April 15th from a storage garage at an apartment complex in northwest Cedar Rapids.

