As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, will local businesses return to the office?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many offices have sat basically empty for a year as employees work virtually during the pandemic. We asked several area businesses if they would return to the office as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Some businesses have already moved back into their offices, like Securian Advisors MidAmerica in Hiawatha. They’re planning to relocate near downtown Cedar Rapids in June and construction is underway at the building on 2nd Avenue SE across from the fire department.

Other businesses KCRG-TV9 spoke with said they don’t have a set date for when they will move staff back into their offices and even when they do, there may be some flexibility.

Casey Prince with United Fire Group Insurance in downtown Cedar Rapids said it’s hard to believe it’s been more than a year since they moved more than 1,000 employees across the country home in a matter of days, about half of which are in Cedar Rapids.

”It wasn’t just get people home, [we had to] make sure we’re making it as successful as possible because we didn’t know how long it was going to last,” Prince said

No one could have predicted that answer.

Empty parking lots can still be seen at Go Daddy in Hiawatha, who told TV9 they’ll phase employees back into the office later this year, starting with volunteers.

“GoDaddy is focusing first and foremost on the health of our employees as we think about returning to our offices. To accommodate different needs, we will use a Hub-Club-Home model where some employees will work full-time in an office (Hub), some will work part of the week in an office (Club) and others will work exclusively from home. We will have a global, phased approach to opening our global offices, which we expect to start with volunteers later this year. The exact timing will be different by office location and we’ll continue to follow guidelines from the WHO and CDC,” the company told TV9 in a statement.

UFG is also planning to have some differentiation depending on roles, but there is no set date for when employees will return at this time.

“You have to wonder, could some people work well this way long term? I think we do believe in the in-office experience, but our eyes have certainly been open to what kinds of roles could also be hybrid or flexible in some capacity or even remote,” Prince said.

Nearby at Alliant Energy, leaders are putting together a return plan for the employees that have moved home telling TV9: “Throughout the pandemic, many of our employees continued to work on-site, taking steps to work safely and efficiently to provide the energy solutions our customers count on. For our employees who shifted to working from home, we are thoughtfully and proactively developing re-emergence plans that can be put into action once it is deemed safe for them to transition. We are focusing our transition plan to ensure it makes sense for the employee and their work group. Ultimately, our plans will be aligned with our purpose-driven strategy of serving customers and building stronger communities.”

Meanwhile, with a staff of 15 locally, Securian Advisors MidAmerica has been back in their office since August. CEO Kyle Zimmerman told TV9 that staff are happy to be back.

“It did have an impact on our culture, with people feeling more disconnected and isolated. I think we’re social creatures and so there’s something you can’t duplicate virtually,” he said.

Socialization is something they’re taking into account with their new office space that’s under construction. It will feature games like ping pong in the basement and a break room that’s accessible from the main conference room.

“I think people miss the social interaction of work,” Zimmerman said.

