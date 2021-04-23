Area pools struggle to find lifeguards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area pools are preparing to open for the season, but a lack of lifeguards is causing a hitch in some plans. It’s a struggle that’s been common for pools especially this year after many of them were closed last summer due to the pandemic.

“Last year when I was finally old enough to do it that’s when COVID really hit and I didn’t know if the pool was going to be open,” Quinn Bracy told TV-9, an area high school student.

He found another job, and several other high school students we spoke with today told us they already have other work lined up too. Others told us their summer schedules just don’t allow time for work.

Missing out on potential employees last year put cities like Cedar Rapids behind for this year.

“Last year we didn’t get to hire kind of that new crop of lifeguards and cashiers so we’re probably hiring over half of our staff this coming year,” Scott Hock explained, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Cedar Rapids.

The city needs to hire around 140 lifeguards and not doing so could mean only having certain pools open at a time.

In Dubuque, leaders told us they will alternate which pool is open to the public each week, partly because of staffing shortages.

In Marion, the pool is scheduled to open on time but there will be special hours as long as school is in session. Details can be found here.

Independence will also open their pool on time but Bob Beatty, the Director of Parks and Recreation there, told us it’s been one of the worst years for lifeguards that he can remember and it’s not just the lifeguards.

“We typically hire 50-70 seasonal employees and we might have 35 applications. It’s too bad and really wide spread,” Beatty explained. Their pool will open May 29th.

Iowa City will open their only outdoor city pool at City Park May 29th as well. Leaders there told us they benefit by having the University of Iowa nearby when it comes to finding staff.

In Oelwein, the city may not be able to open their only pool.

“So far, haven’t had a whole lot of luck,” Peggy Sherrets explained, 2021 Pool Manager in Oelwein.

She’s been passing out applications to high school students in the area. Oelwein needs 20-30 lifeguards and as of Friday morning had just 4 applicants.

“I don’t know what else to do I really don’t,” Sherrets said. They’ll even pay for training.

In Cedar Rapids, lifeguards will get reimbursed for their training course through the city, an incentive to try and get more workers hired. Next Tuesday, they’re even holding open interviews at Noelridge Aquatic Center from 5-7 p.m.

Some high school students we spoke with today told us they would be interested in a position at a pool.

“Being a lifeguard seems super fun,” Taliyah McDaniel said.

There’s plenty of opportunity for anyone 15 and older. City leaders are hoping the applications start to pour in.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to us having to make any of those hard decisions on what we might end up doing,” Hock told us.

