WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger, Wisconsin

SLINGER, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 4/22: The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 37-year-old Tennessee woman died during a 30-vehicle crash on I-41 near Slinger Wednesday.

The woman’s name was not released. The State Patrol says she was from Trenton, TN.

The pileups happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday during heavy snow and freezing conditions. This was near Arthur Rd in the Town of Polk.

Troopers say six other people involved in the 30-car crash were taken to a local hospital.

The interstate was closed for about nine hours in both directions for crash scene cleanup and investigation.

The crashes happened between Highway 28 and Highway 60 in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there were about 20 separate crash scenes in the area. Video from a Tesla dash camera shows a tractor trailer losing control and hit a snow plow truck, causing both vehicles to flip off the interstate.

At 11:13 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office took a series of 911 calls from drivers involved in crashes on I-41 near County Highway D in the Town of Wayne.

About 15 minutes later, the 30-care pileup happened near Arthur Rd in the Town of Polk.

The Sheriff’s Office says the largest scene was on I-41 northbound south of Cedar Creek Rd. There were 48 vehicles involved in that crash. Thirty-eight cars were damaged.

Video from a Tesla dash camera shows a tractor trailer losing control and hit a snow plow truck, causing both vehicles to flip off I-41 near Slinger during heavy snow conditions Wednesday.

ABC affiliate WISN reports one person was killed and several others were injured during a reported 48 vehicle pileup crash, That number was previously 22 vehicles.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a total of 48 vehicles were involved, and 38 of them were damaged.

In addition, authorities say there were six patients taken to area medical facilities with various degrees of injuries, while another 26 people were evaluated and treated at the scene.

About 50 motorists who were stranded were taken to Pioneer Travel Plaza by Rite Way Bus Service. The Plaza served as a reunification point for that particular incident.

The crash caused the road to close in the area near State Highway 144 and Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk.

WISN reports the man who recorded the dashcam video said whiteout conditions appeared suddenly. Quick bursts of snow fell across southeast Wisconsin throughout the day Wednesday.

