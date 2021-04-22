Advertisement

Sunny and beautiful today, watch for a few showers tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like a great day with a southwest breeze, plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 50s. A few low 60s are also possible. Tonight, clouds build as a weak system approaches our area. This system may bring us a little light rain tomorrow morning with amounts generally staying under a tenth of an inch. This weekend’s weather continues to look pretty good with highs into the 50s north and 60s farther south. Next week, a big push of milder air is still on track for Monday and Tuesday which may lead to a few thunderstorms by mid-week.

