“Shock, I honestly didn’t think he would be found guilty” Cedar Rapids’ Black Community reacts to the Chauvin verdict

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before Tamara Marcus heard a jury’s verdict for former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, she knew the result would take time to process.

“I was at home and I actually got a call about giving a comment right before the verdict was read,” Marcus said. “And I wanted to process it, it just takes time for these types of things.”

Marcus, who is the president for the Advocates for Social Justice, said the moment a judge said Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck was bittersweet.

“It’s this bittersweet moment,” she said. “Where you feel, yes finally, someone is being held accountable the ways many others should have been. And also it’s not 100% celebratory. It’s painful to see another life totally impacted by this verdict.”

Floyd’s death triggered the creation of the Advocates of Social Justice in Cedar Rapids. The group organized protests across Cedar Rapids over the Summer of 2020. Floyd’s death also triggered protests worldwide, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Marcus said she didn’t think Chauvin would be found guilty before the verdict was read.

Dedric Doolin, who is the president of the Cedar Rapids NACCP, said he was more hopeful, but still had anxiety over a different outcome. He said officers have largely not been held accountable for what they do to Black women and men.

“So there was some fear and anxiety over how is this going to come out,” he said. “And is this going to come out right because it hasn’t historically done that.”

However, Doolin said he wasn’t surprised the jury came back with a guilty verdict.

“I wasn’t surprised because I watched what happened and it was pretty easy for me,” he said. “We kinda joke about it, that you might be blind, deaf or crazy, but you saw this and it was in your face. How could you not come back with that verdict.”

Doolin didn’t watch the verdict but said there are problems in the system of policing in America that have gone on for decades and continue to occur today.

“We support effective law enforcement. Not all officers are bad,” he said. “But there is a problem with the education in the system. The system needs to educate people and this is long from over,”

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker (D), who is the first African American to ever hold the position, hopes the verdict can be used as a starting point for meaningful police reform.

“There has to be wholesale fundamental change,” he said. “You have to turn the system upside-down. You have to reconstruct it understanding that the system was developed with incredibly obvious racist intent. And you have to rebuild something because the system isn’t designed to serve people of color.”

Walker said only police officers who should be armed are those who are dispatched to dangerous situations.

“There should be an armed response unit that gets dispatched,” “If it is the case that a vast majority of interactions with law enforcement are for non-violent offenses. Then, we don’t need armed police officers telling me I’m getting pulled over because I have a taillight out.”

Walker said this doesn’t mean taking funding away from the police or public safety. But, rather reimagining how a county, city or state uses those resources. Like having more human services workers along with increasing pay for officers.

“I have also, on the same token, advocated for significantly on the order of two to three times increasing the salaries of police officers,” he said. “With the caveat, that the barrier to entry is increased. So now, we are requiring four-year degrees in things like human services of psychology.”

Walker is already an elected official. But, Tamara Marcus is trying to become an elected official. She announced her first campaign for elected office this week. She’s running for Cedar Rapids City Council in District 3, which is currently represented by Dale Todd.

She said she’s running because she hasn’t seen the leadership from the city that she wanted to see in regards to climate change and racial equity. Both Marcus and Walker said they were disappointed by the lack of a statement nd leadership from the city of Cedar Rapids.

“I often wonder if ASJ and our allies haven’t had to fight so hard to be heard in the first place,” Marcus said. ”We wasted so much time that we could have been actively working on creating only the second citizen review board in Iowa, which we eventually did. But, we spent two weeks going back and forth just trying to get city council to approve the demands.”

Walker directed more of his criticism to other leaders who aren’t a person of color who aren’t actively speaking out.

However, he said he wasn’t bothered by Mayor Brad Hart not releasing a statement.

“It’s not bothered me because I know who he is,” Walker said. “And even beyond the person, this is commonplace in America. We don’t even expect white leaders in our community to have meaningful opinions on these topics. And that is part of the problem.”

The city did just announce its plans to settle with Jerime Mitchell for $8 Million on Monday. He was shot and left paralyzed after an officer shot him during a traffic stop.

