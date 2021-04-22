Select gummy vitamins under voluntary recall due to manufacturing issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FDA says some gummy vitamins are now under a voluntary recall after two reports of the possible presence of metallic mesh in the products.

The company Church and Dwight initiated the voluntary recall. The company manufactured the products between October 29 and November 3 last year. They sold them online and in-store between November of last year and April of this year.

The company said it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury due to the products, but warns that in some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage to the digestive tract.

The recalled Vitafusion products include kids melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell, and MultiVites.

Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

See the full list here.

