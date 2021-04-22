Advertisement

Select gummy vitamins under voluntary recall due to manufacturing issue

The company Church and Dwight initiated a voluntary recall for some of its gummy vitamins.
The company Church and Dwight initiated a voluntary recall for some of its gummy vitamins.(FDA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FDA says some gummy vitamins are now under a voluntary recall after two reports of the possible presence of metallic mesh in the products.

The company Church and Dwight initiated the voluntary recall. The company manufactured the products between October 29 and November 3 last year. They sold them online and in-store between November of last year and April of this year.

The company said it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury due to the products, but warns that in some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage to the digestive tract.

The recalled Vitafusion products include kids melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell, and MultiVites.

Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

See the full list here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyle Netolick (left), 22, of Cedar Rapids, and Joshua Visek (right), 42, of...
Cedar Rapids police arrest two men, recover two stolen trucks
A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in...
Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week
Cedar Rapids police say a Montana man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 following the...
Cedar Rapids police arrest Montana man for derecho repair scam
Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Tipton family offering $1,500 for return of missing Great Dane

Latest News

One killed in Butler County crash Wednesday night
Masks optional, but highly recommended
Masks to become optional in Mid-Prairie School District
A room in the new obstetrics unit at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, pictured April 21,...
Regional Medical Center in Manchester opens new, $2M obstetrics unit
Palisades-Kepler State Park set to reopen
Palisades-Kepler State Park set to reopen