Restaurants face challenges hiring staff as demand for dine-in service returns

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chad Freeman is a server at The Pedalers Fork in Cedar Rapids, a job he loves. “This keeps me up and moving, it’s fun and different every day, I see people, I’m a people person,” says Freeman.

And it’s looking for more people, as the restaurant is one of many trying to fill a long list of open positions. “Every restaurant around is just begging for people to work, so there’s limited talent and resources to go around,” says Freeman.

Ryan Evans owns several restaurants in Cedar Rapids and Marion, including The Pedalers Fork. “It’s just different, I’ve never been in a situation like this before,” says Evans.

He says business is picking up quickly, with customers eager to get back to dining in at restaurants. “Everybody’s out hanging out. And we need people to serve them, we need kitchen employees to cook for them, we need bussers to bus tables, we need dishwashers to clean dishes,” says Evans.

He says he’s been looking to fill jobs for months. Now, they’re even offering extra incentives to get people in the door. “Just today I put out on Facebook hey after four months at 35 hours a week I’ll give you $500 bonus. Just to come work in the kitchen, we need people that bad,” says Evans, “And we’re also, we used to pay people between $12 and $13 starting, now we’re in that $15, $16, $17.”

Table in North Liberty reopened just a few weeks ago, and General Manager and Executive Chef Rob Siska says they’re seeing similar challenges. Customers are excited to be coming through the doors, but they’re still working to get fully staffed. “We opened, we had one server, one bartender, me and the restaurant manager, or the bar manager. And we ran the restaurant for the first weekend. And I ran food, I bussed tables, and our server who’s here had 17 tables at once,” says Siska.

He says the restaurant is close to halfway to being fully staffed. Once they get enough staff, Siska says Table plans to expand its hours to be open for brunch and lunch.

The Iowa Restaurant Association says the restaurant industry lost 25,000 jobs in Iowa in 2020. It says many restaurant workers laid off due to the pandemic took jobs in other industries that weren’t hit as hard.

