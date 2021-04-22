Advertisement

Palisades-Kepler State Park reopening on Friday

The Palisades-Kepler State Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 23th.
The Palisades-Kepler State Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 23th.(/www.iowadnr.gov/)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Palisades-Kepler State Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 23rd.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the park is reopening after several months of work to remove damaged trees, downed limbs, and clearing debris.

The park took significant damage during the August 2020 Derecho, causing it to close down last summer.

The park offers five miles of rugged hiking trails, access to the Cedar River for fishing, overnight stays in family cabins located on the park’s campground, and other amenities.

Reservations are being accepted for everything except for the lodge, which has extensive roof damage.

The lodge will be repaired in the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in 32nd street shooting
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week
Jerime and Bracken Mitchell
Jerime Mitchell reacts to settling Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Latest News

Senéad Short danced more than a decade at Nolte Academy in Coralville.
A great dancer and person, friends remember Iowa City woman killed in Taiwan train crash
Reynolds reacts to verdict in George Floyd murder trial
Reynolds reacts to verdict in George Floyd murder trial
Grassley says police reform is needed but accuses Democrats of playing politics
Grassley says police reform is needed but accuses Democrats of playing politics
Senéad Short danced more than a decade at Nolte Academy in Coralville.
Remembering Senéad Short