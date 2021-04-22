Palisades-Kepler State Park reopening on Friday

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Palisades-Kepler State Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 23rd.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the park is reopening after several months of work to remove damaged trees, downed limbs, and clearing debris.

The park took significant damage during the August 2020 Derecho, causing it to close down last summer.

The park offers five miles of rugged hiking trails, access to the Cedar River for fishing, overnight stays in family cabins located on the park’s campground, and other amenities.

Reservations are being accepted for everything except for the lodge, which has extensive roof damage.

The lodge will be repaired in the summer of 2021.

