Advertisement

One killed in Butler County crash Wednesday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person is dead after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle in Butler County, south of Clarksville on Wednesday night.

Officials said the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Sienna didn’t stop on Ridge Avenue while crossing Highway 3.

The driver of a Nissan Maxima hit the van on its passenger side, and both vehicles then went into the ditch.

Iowa State Patrol is not releasing the names of those involved.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyle Netolick (left), 22, of Cedar Rapids, and Joshua Visek (right), 42, of...
Cedar Rapids police arrest two men, recover two stolen trucks
A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in...
Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week
Cedar Rapids police say a Montana man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 following the...
Cedar Rapids police arrest Montana man for derecho repair scam
Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Tipton family offering $1,500 for return of missing Great Dane

Latest News

Masks optional, but highly recommended
Masks to become optional in Mid-Prairie School District
A room in the new obstetrics unit at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, pictured April 21,...
Regional Medical Center in Manchester opens new, $2M obstetrics unit
Palisades-Kepler State Park set to reopen
Palisades-Kepler State Park set to reopen
Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of Walter Mondale
Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of Walter Mondale