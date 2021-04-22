One killed in Butler County crash Wednesday night

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person is dead after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle in Butler County, south of Clarksville on Wednesday night.

Officials said the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Sienna didn’t stop on Ridge Avenue while crossing Highway 3.

The driver of a Nissan Maxima hit the van on its passenger side, and both vehicles then went into the ditch.

Iowa State Patrol is not releasing the names of those involved.

