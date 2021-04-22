One injured, one in custody in Thursday morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning.

Police say it happened at 414 Sunnyside Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Officials said 20-year-old Aaliyah Lewis suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Lewis was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they were able to identify, locate and arrest a suspect, 24-year-old Jakwone Watkins, who was reportedly in the area.

He has been charged with Carrying Weapons, Willful Injury and Possession of a Firearm as a felon.

