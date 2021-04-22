Advertisement

More than 900,000 Iowans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – A total of 911,336 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state hit the new milestone despite pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 43 counties declining their vaccine allocation due to declining demand.

Gov. Reynolds and other state officials continued to urge Iowans to get vaccinated during a press conference on Wednesday.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,110,932 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 497 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 361,811 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,899 people have died with the virus.

The state reported a total of 2,863 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,692,173 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 17.4 percent.

Hospitalizations increased over the last 24 hours with 235 patients hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s up from the 219 COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The state reports 52 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are currently 56 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

