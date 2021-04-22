Advertisement

Mistrial declared for man accused of killing woman, kids

FILE - In this booking photo released by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail, is Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana. Trial has begun for Escobar-Orellana who is accused of shooting to death a woman and her two young children inside a Des Moines, Iowa, home in 2019. Marvin Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal immigration authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and faces life in prison with no possibility of parole if he's convicted. (Polk County Jail via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of an Iowa man accused of killing a woman and her two young children.

The Des Moines Register reports that the mistrial was declared Thursday after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two of three first-degree murder counts against 33-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez. That followed four days of deliberation by the jury.

Lopez is charged in the 2019 shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children — 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said in a statement that his office will try the case again.

