Mistrial declared for man accused of killing woman, kids

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of an Iowa man accused of killing a woman and her two young children.

The Des Moines Register reports that the mistrial was declared Thursday after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two of three first-degree murder counts against 33-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez. That followed four days of deliberation by the jury.

Lopez is charged in the 2019 shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children — 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said in a statement that his office will try the case again.

