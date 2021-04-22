Advertisement

MercyOne plans walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waterloo on April 29

Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer Vaccine(kfyr)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne announced on Thursday it plans to administer about 200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-in clinic planned for April 29.

The clinic will be held at 432 King Drive in Waterloo from 1-4 p.m.

Iowan age 16 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Organizers said the appointments will take about 30 minutes and patients must wear a mask. A photo ID, insurance card are required.

Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine can also be scheduled in several northeast Iowa communities by going to MercyOne.org/getmyvaccine or calling 319-272-1111.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyle Netolick (left), 22, of Cedar Rapids, and Joshua Visek (right), 42, of...
Cedar Rapids police arrest two men, recover two stolen trucks
A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in...
Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
A cell block at the new Iowa State Penitentiary seen during a tour for Iowa legislators in Fort...
77 inmates at Fort Madison prison given excessive doses of COVID vaccine by mistake
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Suspect in Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith’s death released from hospital and taken into police custody
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week

Latest News

(Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Kirkwood opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic to walk-ins
More than 900,000 Iowans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
J&J vaccine ‘pause’ latest messaging challenge for officials
American Red Cross in need of blood donations
American Red Cross to hold blood donation opportunities in Iowa, as need remains