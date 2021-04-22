Masks to become optional in Mid-Prairie School District

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Masks will be optional for staff and students in the Mid-Prairie School District starting Monday as long as each school can maintain less than a 3% COVID-19 positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“It’s terrifying because I feel like the virus is going to circulate in our community,” said High School teacher Edye Freeman.

Freeman has spent much of the last school year teaching online as she is a cancer survivor and at high risk for complications from the virus.

“I’ve been teaching through Zoom this year because of the virus circulating,” she said.

She’s on leave right now, recovering from surgery, but said she hoped to move back into the classroom. That is until the board voted to make wearing masks optional if each school building can maintain less than a 3% positivity rate. It has remained that way for most of the pandemic.

“We have medical professionals who are telling us that we need to be wearing masks,” Freeman said. “You can’t social distance in a school setting.”

“It still leaves choices up to the parents and the student,” said Superintendent Mark Schneider. “The school board, from my perspective, with the way that they phrased the motion, means that they still highly recommend masks be worn, but they’re not going to force it.”

Schneider said the school board decided after hearing several different opinions from the public with the meeting minutes pointing out the lack of masks being worn within the community. Schneider said there are many options for staff and students to learn and teach while doing it safely. The CDC says all schools should require masks if learning in person.

“We have a system set up in each of the buildings that they will let the students, parents, and visitors know what the policy is for each building every day,” he said.

While Freeman leans towards going back to learning virtually to keep herself and her family safe, she says there are some complications in that too.

“It’s not the same,” she said. “You don’t get the same relationship with the students.”

