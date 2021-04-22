Advertisement

Marion man arrested for peeping at women in Iowa City

Patrick William Martinson, 40, of Marion, is facing charges after being accused of peeping...
Patrick William Martinson, 40, of Marion, is facing charges after being accused of peeping through the apartment windows of multiple women in Iowa City on multiple occasions in October 2020.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man accused of peeping on two different Iowa City women through the windows of their apartments was arrested on Wednesday.

Patrick William Martinson, 40, is facing two counts of Invasion of Privacy and one count of Trespassing.

Authorities say there are two victims and that the incidents spanned over the course of three different nights in October 2020.

According to a criminal complaint:

  • At approximately 3:00 A.M. on October 17, 2020, the first victim reported that she was laying in bed when someone knocked on her window.
  • At approximately 2:30 A.M. on October 22, 2020, the first victim reported that she was laying in bed when she saw a flashlight outside and heard a male’s voice asking her to open the blind, take off her shirt and masturbate with him.
  • At approximately 2:37 A.M. on October 22, 2020, the second victim reported laying in bed, seeing a flash at her window, and saw a red truck drive away.
  • At approximately 3:20 A.M. on October 25, 2020, the second victim reported laying in bed and seeing another flash at her window. Authorities say she contacted police, who were able to locate Martinson leaving the area by the victim’s apartment building. Martinson was driving a red truck, which was registered to him. The victim believed it was the same truck she saw on October 22, 2020.

Police later seized Martinson’s phone. Using the phone’s data, authorities say they were able to track Martinson’s location, which led investigators to multiple surveillance cameras and placed him in Iowa City on October 17, 22, and 25, 2020.

Surveillance video was also able to show Martinson driving his truck near the victims’ apartments and walking in the area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyle Netolick (left), 22, of Cedar Rapids, and Joshua Visek (right), 42, of...
Cedar Rapids police arrest two men, recover two stolen trucks
A cell block at the new Iowa State Penitentiary seen during a tour for Iowa legislators in Fort...
77 inmates at Fort Madison prison given excessive doses of COVID vaccine by mistake
A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in...
Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Suspect in Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith’s death released from hospital and taken into police custody
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week

Latest News

FILE - In this booking photo released by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail, is Marvin Oswaldo...
Mistrial declared for man accused of killing woman, kids
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Pfizer Vaccine
MercyOne plans walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waterloo on April 29
(Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Kirkwood opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic to walk-ins