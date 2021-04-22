Marion man arrested for peeping at women in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man accused of peeping on two different Iowa City women through the windows of their apartments was arrested on Wednesday.

Patrick William Martinson, 40, is facing two counts of Invasion of Privacy and one count of Trespassing.

Authorities say there are two victims and that the incidents spanned over the course of three different nights in October 2020.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 3:00 A.M. on October 17, 2020, the first victim reported that she was laying in bed when someone knocked on her window.

At approximately 2:30 A.M. on October 22, 2020, the first victim reported that she was laying in bed when she saw a flashlight outside and heard a male’s voice asking her to open the blind, take off her shirt and masturbate with him.

At approximately 2:37 A.M. on October 22, 2020, the second victim reported laying in bed, seeing a flash at her window, and saw a red truck drive away.

At approximately 3:20 A.M. on October 25, 2020, the second victim reported laying in bed and seeing another flash at her window. Authorities say she contacted police, who were able to locate Martinson leaving the area by the victim’s apartment building. Martinson was driving a red truck, which was registered to him. The victim believed it was the same truck she saw on October 22, 2020.

Police later seized Martinson’s phone. Using the phone’s data, authorities say they were able to track Martinson’s location, which led investigators to multiple surveillance cameras and placed him in Iowa City on October 17, 22, and 25, 2020.

Surveillance video was also able to show Martinson driving his truck near the victims’ apartments and walking in the area.

