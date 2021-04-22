Advertisement

Man breaks 21 year old record with 889 series at May City Bowl

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quincy Bruce had the kind of night he will never forget in league play at May City Bowl earlier this month rolling a 299 in his first game.

“We were making jokes about let’s see what you can do now, you couldn’t get to 300 the first game so maybe will the second.” Bruce said. “I got all the way there to the 12th one and when I let go of it everyone is just yelling make sure you strike don’t get and I again. It was just another funny situation.”

Not missing this time, Quincy rolled a perfect 300 in his second game.

“It was crazy,” Bruce said. “I’ve never been at 599 like that after two. It was just a crazy situation an unreal moment.”

He capped that off with a 290 to break a 21 year old Cedar Rapids record with an 889 series. He broke the record by 11 pins.

“It is just unreal for me I can’t believe I did it. It was just an amazing feeling to do it here around all my friends and love ones.” Bruce said.

