Lots of sunshine today, showers possible Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, which will feel much warmer compared to the rest of the week.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next system that brings the chance of rain tomorrow. Temperatures fall into the low 40s.

Scattered showers will be possible mainly in the morning, but some could linger through the day. If you aren’t seeing any rain, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. This weekend is looking great, dry both days with highs in the upper 50s.

Winds turn gusty heading into next week from the south fueling temperatures in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday and eventually the potential for thunderstorms.

