Kirkwood opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic to walk-ins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College on Thursday announced it’s expanding its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to include walk-ins.

The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine to those age 16 and older with a valid form of ID.

Organizers of the clinic said individuals must commit to taking both doses and will sign up for a second appointment when registering.

The clinics will be held at the Michael J Gould Recreation Center at Kirkwood Community College’s main campus.

First dose dates:

April 22: 1-4 p.m.; 5-8 p.m.

April 23: 8 a.m. - noon; 1-4 p.m.

Second dose dates:

May 12: 1-4 p.m.

May 13: 8 a.m. - noon, 1-4 p.m.; 5-8 p.m.

May 14: 8 a.m. - noon; 1-4 p.m.

