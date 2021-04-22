Kirkwood opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic to walk-ins
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College on Thursday announced it’s expanding its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to include walk-ins.
The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine to those age 16 and older with a valid form of ID.
Organizers of the clinic said individuals must commit to taking both doses and will sign up for a second appointment when registering.
The clinics will be held at the Michael J Gould Recreation Center at Kirkwood Community College’s main campus.
First dose dates:
April 22: 1-4 p.m.; 5-8 p.m.
April 23: 8 a.m. - noon; 1-4 p.m.
Second dose dates:
May 12: 1-4 p.m.
May 13: 8 a.m. - noon, 1-4 p.m.; 5-8 p.m.
May 14: 8 a.m. - noon; 1-4 p.m.
