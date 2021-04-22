Advertisement

Isolated showers for the end of the workweek

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to high pressure we’ve enjoyed a very nice day. Tonight the clouds build back into the state with an upper-level disturbance moving across the state. This is mainly a morning event with light amounts of rain 0.1″ or less. Our weekend features a weak cold front Saturday bringing northwest winds. This holds our highs in the 50s. The warmest weather arrives Monday and Tuesday on stronger southerly wind pushing into the 70s. Have a good night and Happy Earth Day!

