Isolated showers for the end of the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to high pressure we’ve enjoyed a very nice day. Tonight the clouds build back into the state with an upper-level disturbance moving across the state. This is mainly a morning event with light amounts of rain 0.1″ or less. Our weekend features a weak cold front Saturday bringing northwest winds. This holds our highs in the 50s. The warmest weather arrives Monday and Tuesday on stronger southerly wind pushing into the 70s. Have a good night and Happy Earth Day!

