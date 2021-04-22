Advertisement

Iowa man pulls two people from fiery wreck on Interstate 80

An Iowa man pulled two people from a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.(CNN)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) - An Iowa man pulled two people from a fiery crash on Interstate 80, later saying he’s not a hero, but that he just did what he had to do.

Runk Wood proved that during his drive to work from Avoca, Iowa to Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday.

“As I got closer to it, I could tell that the car was burning. The fire got pretty big,” Wood said.

He saw the horrific scene near I-80 and McPherson Avenue in Council Bluffs.

“And the flames were coming up over the seat, the back of the front seat,” Wood said.

Council Bluffs Police said the car was stopped in the middle of the interstate when a truck hit it. The car hit the barricade and caught fire.

“A lot of people were driving by. I didn’t see a whole lot of brake lights, which kind of touches my heart, that we live in a society where you see a car burning in the median, you don’t stop,” Wood said.

But Wood did stop.

“I could hear the girl screaming and nobody was getting near the car and it was just a reaction of I’m not going to stand here and listen to somebody burn up in the car so I just went for it,” Wood said.

He said he pulled the driver to safety first.

“Got her about 20 feet away from the car. And she was talking to me, I couldn’t understand what she was saying. But she kept pointing at the car,” Wood said.

That’s when Wood realized there was someone else in the car, so he rescued that person, too.

“My hands are a little red. The right side of my face is a little tender,” Wood said.

He said he’s just happy he was there to help, but he insists:

“I don’t want the hero title. I’m just a simple man that was headed to work and chose to stop and help somebody.”

Authorities say the two people that were in the car are recovering in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

