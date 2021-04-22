Iowa Democrats calling for federal investigation into Anamosa prison attack

DES MOINES , Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Democrats want a federal investigation into the deadly prison attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary, according to a report by KCCI.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne, Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard and Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls recently sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General requesting an independent investigation.

Democrats say Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Corrections ignored several warning signs that lead up to the deadly attack, including rising violence and prison overcrowding.

The request comes about a month after Corrections Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte were killed in a failed prison escape.

