Indiana man arrested in Cedar Rapids after high speed chase Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Indiana man was arrested in Cedar Rapids early Thursday morning after a high speed chase.

In a press release, officials said a Linn County Deputy tried to stop a vehicle for not having license plates at Highway 30 and 6th Street SW at around 2:22 a.m.

Officials report the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading the deputy on a pursuit westbound on Highway 30 reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The pursuit continued northbound on Edgewood Road and then westbound on Adeline Court SW, where the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Law enforcement searched the area and took 32-year-old Carldale Hunter, of Hammond, Indiana, into custody without incident.

Hunter was charged with Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying Weapons, Operating While Intoxicated, multiple warrants and traffic offenses.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.