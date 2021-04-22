Advertisement

High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder

(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a decade in which the Supreme Court moved gradually toward more leniency for minors convicted of murder, the justices have moved the other way.

The high court ruled 6-3 Thursday along ideological lines against a Mississippi inmate sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing his grandfather when the defendant was 15 years old.

The case is important because it marks a break with the court’s previous rulings and is evidence of the impact of a newly more conservative court.

