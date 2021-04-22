Advertisement

Healthy Neighborhoods campaign bringing nonprofit grocery store to Time Check neighborhood

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids nonprofit Matthew 25 launched it’s Healthy Neighborhood campaign, which is investing in the Time Check neighborhood.

SanDee Skelton grew up in the Time Check neighborhood in Cedar Rapids. 80 years later, she’s still there and actively involved in her community. “Well, it’s touching to me because this neighborhood really is part of my life. It is my life; this is where I’ve spent my life. And so many others are the same way,” says Skelton.

And soon, the neighborhood will have a non-profit grocery that she can walk to, right off Ellis Boulevard NW and E Avenue NW. “When I was a child there was a grocery store on almost every corner. In every neighborhood. Because people didn’t all have cars and they’d walk to the store. Now they can do that again,” says Skelton.

The flood of 2008 damaged many homes and buildings in the Time Check neighborhood, and Matthew 25 has worked in the community for more than a decade to restore hope and access to healthy food. “It’s been sucker-punched. The flood hurt, and then COVID hurt, and the derecho hurt, and so it’s good to have some positive energy going forward,” says Matthew 25 Executive Director Clint Twedt-Ball.

On Tuesday, Matthew 25 launched its million-dollar Healthy Neighborhoods campaign to fund the grocery store and create new and refurbished housing.

Twedt-Ball says they plan to break ground on housing projects over the summer. The nonprofit grocery store, called the Cultivate Hope Corner Store, is hoping to open this fall. Twedt-Ball says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has categorized the neighborhood as a food desert, saying “There are 3 convenience stores and 3 bars that kind of supply food to the area, so it’s important to have fresh local food for people to eat.”

Skelton says she’s looking forward to the future, saying “Seeing things come back to life again, it’s encouraging. And something to look forward to, and something we can watch grow, and help grow.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in 32nd street shooting
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week
Jerime and Bracken Mitchell
Jerime Mitchell reacts to settling Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Latest News

Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Concerns over Iowa bill that would allow parents to legally teach Driver’s Ed to their children
An Iowa man pulled two people from a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Tuesday,...
Iowa man pulls two people from fiery wreck on Interstate 80
Masks optional, but highly recommended
Masks optional, but highly recommended
Restaurants face challenges hiring staff as demand for dine-in service returns
Restaurants face challenges hiring staff as demand for dine-in service returns