Dubuque County crash sends DOT worker to the hospital

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after rear-ending a cement truck on Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:22 A.M., Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputies located a car crash near the intersection of Highway 20 and Cox Springs in Peosta.

Authorities say a cement truck owned by Horsfield Construction was traveling eastbound in the slow lane on Highway 20 when the DOT worker-also traveling eastbound-struck the rear of the cement truck.

The driver of the DOT vehicle was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

Peosta Centralia fire and ambulance, Epworth Police Department, and the Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement division all assisted with the response to the accident.

