Des Moines woman pleads guilty after hitting two kids with her car

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder in the case of hitting two children with her vehicle.

Court documents say the court accepted 42-year-old Nicole Poole’s guilty plea on Tuesday. Her sentencing is set for August 19.

Police say Poole hit a Black 12-year-old boy in December 2019. Later that day, she hit a Hispanic 14-year-old girl.

She reportedly told police it was because the girl was “Mexican.” Both children survived.

She is also charged in connection with an outburst at a convenience store which included using racial slurs.

