Border Patrol in national spotlight during immigration issues

Hector Garza says that the union has had numerous meetings with the Department of Homeland Security administration.
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Border Patrol has been in the forefront over the last few months as immigration has been in the national spotlight, but the surge of immigrants coming through our borders seeking asylum isn’t the first time Border Patrol has been highlighted.

During the 2020 election, the National Border Patrol Council backed former president Donald Trump, citing an alignment of certain issues that directly impact Border Patrol and their agents.

Two of those in particular were the border wall and immigration. In both, union reps took a seat at the table with then-president Trump.

Fast forward months later, a new administration is in office with a change in philosophy, leaving Border Patrol Union representatives determined to continue using facts to back their position.

“So in the past 10 years, we’ve seen a significant increase, up to the point where we have a 97 to 98 percent rate in the Laredo sector over the National Border Patrol Council that’s at 90 percent, but in Laredo voluntary rate and that’s significant,” said Hector Garza. “So I think at the end of the day, we have to be dealing with facts, if you look at the apprehensions on the border, especially in Laredo, if we see like in Laredo for example the stash houses and the smuggling events involving tractor trailers, those are facts and that’s what we have to deal with and try to forget about the political rhetoric. I know it’s very difficult during these times, but at the end of the day, that’s what we have to focus on, we have to stay focus on the safety of our community here in Laredo and the safety of our citizens here in the United States.”

Garza goes on to say that the union has had numerous meetings with the Department of Homeland Security administration, including meetings at the cabinet level with Secretary Mayorkas.

He says they will remain focused on keeping an open dialogue with the new administration.

