Advertisement

Biden to join NATO leaders at June 14 summit in Brussels

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of NATO member countries plan to discuss tense ties with Russia and China, the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the future of the 30-nation military alliance at a summit in Belgium on June 14.

The meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will be a face-to-face opportunity for Biden to rebuild relations with leaders from Europe and Canada that became strained under former President Donald Trump.

“This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday in a statement.

Stoltenberg said the meeting will focus on the security “challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber-attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.”

The meeting will take place as NATO-led troops leave Afghanistan, the alliance’s biggest and most challenging operation ever, with the aim of being gone by Sept. 11 at the latest. NATO allies activated the organization’s collective defense clause for the first and only time after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington in 2001 to rally to the defense of the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyle Netolick (left), 22, of Cedar Rapids, and Joshua Visek (right), 42, of...
Cedar Rapids police arrest two men, recover two stolen trucks
A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in...
Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Suspect in Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith’s death released from hospital and taken into police custody
Cedar Rapids police say a Montana man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 following the...
Cedar Rapids police arrest Montana man for derecho repair scam

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
LIVE: Biden opens global summit on climate
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
An independent study is backing Johnson and Johnson on the efficacy of its vaccine.
Independent study backs efficacy of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
At least one person is dead after a crash in Butler County Wednesday night.
At least 1 killed in Butler County crash Wednesday night
Loved ones will say their final goodbyes to the Black man shot and killed by police in a...
Daunte Wright funeral set for Thursday in Minneapolis